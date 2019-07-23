White Bear deli under new ownership

Owners of Sak's Sports Bar in Vadnais Heights have purchased the Meet Market, 1971 Whitaker St., from DC Restaurants LLC in White Bear Lake. Dave Cossack and Al Landreville said they've always wanted to own a small deli and when this opportunity came up, they took it. The two have owned Sak's for 10 years. The head of DC Restaurants, Daron Close, said it was time to downsize. “We want to focus on Acqua, Mizu and Cabin 61, and take more time for our personal lives.”
Close is still working to resolve a tax issue with the state Department of Revenue. He was charged last April with six felony counts for failure to pay $13,000 in sales taxes from 2015 to 2017. His hearing has been rescheduled several times by the court and is now pushed to August.
The Meet Market opened in October 2014. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The new owners say they're not making any changes at this time.
