The White Bear Center for the Arts' annual “Castles and Creatures” family sandcastle sculpture contest will be held online this year. Participants can submit their entry by taking a photo of the work in progress and one of the finished sculpture, and emailing both photos to the WBCA by June 20 at wbca@whitebeararts.org. Winners will be announced June 27 with an award ceremony video and online galleries. The contest is free.

