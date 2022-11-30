Stop by the White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce office any time from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 to celebrate the organization's 99th anniversary during a Holiday Open Hou,se. Registration is $25 and includes appetizers, dessert buffet, regular and adult beverages, and a silent auction. The Chamber is located at 4751 Highway 61in the old depot. For information or to register, call 651-429-8593 or visit whitebearchamber.com.
White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates 99 years
