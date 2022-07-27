The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has placed the major amendment to the Water Gremlin air permit on a 30-day public notice and public comment period. The draft permit can be reviewed and comments made until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
MPCA’s webpage at www.pca.state.mn.us/air/water-gremlin provides information about the permit, the upcoming public informational meeting, and how to provide comments online, via Smart Comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.