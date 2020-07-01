After shutting down upon learning that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19, Washington Square Bar & Grill is open again for takeout, as the employee in question had falsely tested positive for the virus. In an email, Washington Square said that an employee took a COVID-19 test on Monday, June 15, and received a call from a nurse the next day saying the test was positive. The employee alerted Washington Square, which immediately shut down the restaurant and requested all staff members with whom the employee had come in contact to be tested as well. “The employee in question then received a letter from the MDH (Minnesota Department of Health) saying they had actually tested negative. All the employees in question also tested negative,” the restaurant said, meaning there were no cases of COVID-19 at the restaurant. “We still believe we took the correct and necessary precautions given the information we had last week.” As of press time, Washington Square on reopening Monday, June 29, for takeout while hiring and training new staff in order to expand to dine-in service as soon as possible.
— Elizabeth Callen
(0) comments
