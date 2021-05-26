Washington County Library is doing more to serve residents this summer. As of June 1, all branches have returned to pre-pandemic hours, launched summer reading activities, and are offering multiple ways to participate in library programs.
While hours differ at each branch, in general, the hours each branch is open has been extended. Visitors are encouraged to check hours on the library’s website before visiting, or to download the library’s mobile app by searching for “WashCoLib” in an app store.
The summer reading program for kids, teens and adults kicked off June 1. Participants of all ages can complete a game card to earn a reward and enter the library’s grand prize drawings. Game cards can be completed in person or online. Stop by any library branch to pick a game card or learn how to complete the program online.
Both in-person and virtual programs will continue to be held. These include outdoor storytimes, virtual activities, take and make kits, and pop-up programs at library branches. Learn more about library hours, services and upcoming events by visiting WashCoLib.org.
