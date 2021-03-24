The Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) has named Tim Wald, assistant superintendent for finance and operations of White Bear Lake Area Schools, the recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Central Office Leader Award. He received this award for exhibiting a willingness to risk, possessing strong communications skills, being a progressive change agent and having high expectations for himself and others. Wald was honored for his leadership, concern for students and active involvement in professional and community affairs at a statewide recognition ceremony during the MASA/MASE Spring Conference.
“Since day one, Tim has been well prepared to tackle the unique set of challenges facing our district and over the past three years he has clearly demonstrated that he is one of the top central office leaders in the state of Minnesota,” said Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak, superintendent of White Bear Lake Area Schools.
Wald has served as assistant superintendent for finance and operations of WBLAS since 2017. Prior to his current role, he was a principal and assistant principal in the district
During his first year at WBLAS, Wald contributed to an effort that delivered an 80% yes vote on the district's 2017 operating levy renewal. The following year, Wald assisted in the creation of a district strategic plan. In 2019, Wald was a leader in the passage of the WBLAS' $326 million bond referendum.
In addition to serving as the district’s COVID coordinator during the pandemic, Wald, along with district leadership, has upheld the commitment to deliver the projects promised in the 2019 bond referendum. He has participated in several hundred planning and design meetings to assure that the district delivers on the goals set in the strategic plan and the bond referendum. Construction is underway on seven projects, with several more scheduled to begin in spring 2021.
