The White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Legislative Reception from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. The event will be held at Tria Restaurant, 5959 Centerville Road, North Oaks.
The event is an opportunity for business leaders and others to interact with elected state, county and city officials about regulations and policies being considered at the Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.