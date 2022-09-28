WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Village Stadium Sports Bar will end its run and close on Sept. 30. The owners, Cathy and Terry Montpetit, look forward to a new venture at a new location, The Little Village Pub, which will open in October.
“To all the athletes and amazing customers, we want to thank you all for your patronage and the memories. To all our employees, current and past, thank you all for your dedication and hard work. Whether you came in for bingo, sports, or to grab a bite to eat, we truly hope we provided you with the best experience,” said the Montpetits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.