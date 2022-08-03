The White Bear Lake VFW Auxiliary is looking for Gold Star families, Blue Star families, local caregivers of veterans, and local veterans who may need assistance or support.
A Gold Star Family is the immediate family member(s) of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. A Gold Star Family can display a Gold Star Service Flag for service members who were killed or died, while serving in the Armed Forces, from causes other than dishonorable.
The Department of Defense specifies that immediate family members authorized to display the flag include: spouses, parents, children, siblings, stepparents, stepchildren, stepsiblings, half-siblings, adopted parents, adopted children and adopted siblings of a United States service member. The flag can be displayed in a window or as a garden flag. Flags are approximately 12 ½” by 18”. The VFW Auxiliary would like to recognize and offer support to these special family members.
Blue Star families are the immediate family members of an active duty service member. Some military families choose to display a Blue Star service banner or flag in a window of their home to signify a loved one is an active-duty service member. There is a Blue Star Mothers group that meets the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Rosetown American Legion in Roseville.
If you are or know of someone who is a caretaker of a veteran, please contact the VFW to find support and share stories.
Twenty veterans die by suicide every day. The Auxiliary would also like to help veterans who are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or to assist with connecting them to other resources.
For more information or to get connected with the VFW, contact Deb Courts-Brown, Post #1782 VFW Auxiliary president, at wblvfwaux@gmail.com or 651-964-5758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.