A summer lake cleanup is planned from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Members of the community are invited to launch a canoe, kayak, rowboat, river raft, gondola or whatever they've got into the lake and move along the shoreline to scoop up trash. Those without a watercraft are encouraged to pick up trash on foot at a public park.
After the trash is collected, take a photo of the pile and email it to the White Bear Lake Conservation District, wblcd@msn.com, or tag the district on social media. Please dispose of the trash in a proper waste receptacle. The best trash photos will be posted on the district website and other media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.