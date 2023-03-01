WHITE BEAR LAKE — Ice conditions remain an unknown, but the 20th annual lake cleanup is set for 10 a.m. to noon March 11.
Area Scouts partner with the White Bear Lake Conservation District (WBLCD), area geocachers and community volunteers to pick up trash on the frozen lake before spring thaw drops the garbage into the lake.
Volunteers are asked to sign up in advance so cleanup sites can be pre-arranged. Email Jim Schuster, volunteer coordinator, jschust64@gmail.com or Scott Costello, WBLCD, scott_costello@q.com.
Costello recommends volunteers bring an ice chopper. There no longer is food after the event, he added.
“Just showing up is good.”
If the ice is considered unsafe, the event will take place on shore. Garbage bags will be available prior to cleanup day.
