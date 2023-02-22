The White Bear Lake office of Edina Realty recently announced that the following Realtors are being recognized for outstanding sales performance, market knowledge and customer service. Executive Circle (top 3%) members are: The Mark Ashby Group, The Craig Group and Kathy & Lisa Madore; Elite Circle (top 7%) members are: The Bacchus-Ecklin Group and Jim Kramer; Diamond Circle (top 12%) members are: Doug Donovan, The Powers-Ludwigson Group and Erich Young; Platinum Circle (top 24%) members are: Bacchus Real Estate Professionals, Donis Dzialo, Don Joyce, Denise Larson and Amy Stocker; Crystal Circle (top 37%) members recipients are: Tom Becker, Jason Brown, The Flynn Team, Pat Frucci, Gail Gendler, Bryan Peltier, Tammy Soderlund and Terri Wykle

