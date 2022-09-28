Lakeshore Players Theatre announced that Executive Director Rob Thomas is leaving his position for an opportunity to play a leadership role for a national nonprofit organization. He was at the helm of Lakeshore Players for 6 years.
In his time at LPT, Thomas secured several of the largest financial gifts and presided over the largest growth in the organization’s decades-long history. During the pandemic he and his staff created innovative ways to ensure that the theatre continued to operate. Thomas built or grew relationships with several other organizations including Children’s Performing Arts, White Bear Lake Area Historical Society, White Bear Center for the Arts, White Bear Lake Area Schools, PAI, and the Many Faces of the White Bear Lake Area for which he was a founding member.
“Not only has his dedication and passion helped to build a premier performing arts center in the Northeast Metro, but his love for the arts have been integral in developing the beginnings of a thriving arts district with hopes it will be a destination not only for the state, but nationally. He is leaving behind some enormous shoes to fill,” said Children’s Performing Arts Board Chair Sharon Hanifl-Lee.
Thomas also served on the Boards of Directors for several community organizations, including the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society and the Vadnais Heights Economic Development Corporation, and volunteered at the White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf and Saint Andrew’s Community Resource Center. Other involvement in the community included emceeing the annual Bear’ly Open Community Dance and hosting several special events for Solid Ground.
“I’m extremely proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish by working with our community,” said Thomas. “This organization will always have a special place in my heart.”
Thomas’ last full day with LPT is October 3.
