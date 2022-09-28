Lakeshore Players Theatre announced that Executive Director Rob Thomas is leaving his position for an opportunity to play a leadership role for a national nonprofit organization. He was at the helm of Lakeshore Players for 6 years.

In his time at LPT, Thomas secured several of the largest financial gifts and presided over the largest growth in the organization’s decades-long history. During the pandemic he and his staff created innovative ways to ensure that the theatre continued to operate. Thomas built or grew relationships with several other organizations including Children’s Performing Arts, White Bear Lake Area Historical Society, White Bear Center for the Arts, White Bear Lake Area Schools, PAI, and the Many Faces of the White Bear Lake Area for which he was a founding member. 

