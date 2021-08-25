Seeking 9/11 stories for 20th anniversary

A 911 Memorial light display and the Freedom Tower are visible behind the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.

 Claudio Schwarz | Unsplash Photography

Press Publications is searching for a story to tell to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. What were you doing on 9/11? Were you or someone you know in New York when the Twin Towers fell? Do you know someone who was involved in cleanup efforts? We want to hear from you. Please email quadnews@presspubs.com or call 651-407-1227.

