Community members interested in the Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit Project (rebranded as the Metro Purple Line) may want to attend a public hearing 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at City Hall. White Bear Lake City Council members will be considering a proposed driveway closure at northbound Hwy. 61, north of the Whitaker Street intersection and a permanent right of way acquisition for a stormwater pond on the corner of that intersection. That land is owned by Lakeside Shops, LLC. The changes are due to the Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit Project between St. Paul and White Bear Lake via Hwy. 61. Anyone who wishes to be heard on the matter should submit written comment via email to clerk@whitebearlake.org or call 651-429-8508 to register to speak.
