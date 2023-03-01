White Bear Lake’s Acqua restaurant and Dellwood’s 7 Vines Vineyard will join forces for a Wine Dinner event on two evenings, March 8 and 9, at Acqua. The dinner will include seven courses, each paired with a different wine.
Space is limited to 30 guests, with seatings at 6 p.m. each night. Reservations are required. The menu, cost and reservation information can be found online at exploretock.com/acqua or by phone at 651-407-7317. Acqua is located at 4453 Lake Avenue S., White Bear Lake.
