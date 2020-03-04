Washington County has taken over jurisdiction of Wildwood Road (Hwy 244/12) from Century Avenue to Stillwater Boulevard from the city of Mahtomedi. The county is planning a roadway improvement project. Community members can learn about the project, including the design process and schedule, and share feedback at an event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, in the Mahtomedi High School atrium.
Latest News
- Shoreview launches two new websites
- Super Tuesday results: Shoreview goes for Biden
- Hockey: Mahtomedi in state semi's after beating Delano 5-2 with 4 late goals
- Basketball: Mahtomedi falls to Hylanders in OT, season over
- Basketball: Mustangs foil Irondale in overtime, advance to semi's
- Basketball: Centennial season over with loss to Pirates
- Basketball: Bears ousted by Woodbury 48-44
- Frethem announces reelection bid
Most Popular
Articles
- Hockey: Bears start strong, beat Ponies 5-3; will duel Hill-Murray for state trip
- New housing development brings hints of Italy
- A matter of horse: Washington County's love for all things equine
- Lexington Lofts is coming to town
- Future looks ‘very good’ for Hugo
- Dance party helps keep Bear Boating afloat
- M Health Fairview EMS announces expansion to Lino Lakes area
- Bill banning TCE introduced on Senate side
- Council members recognized for 2 decades of service
- Water Gremlin: Appeal presents ‘substantial question of law’
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.