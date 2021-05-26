The Minnesota Department of Transportation will install flexible posts May 26 along the edge line on both sides of Highway 96 between Pacific Avenue and Portland Avenue in White Bear Lake. The posts will improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists who use the shoulder along the highway on the north side of White Bear Lake by clearly marking the shoulder of the roadway for motorists.
MnDOT has received numerous complaints from bicyclists and pedestrians who cross Highway 96 at key intersections. Those safety concerns include speeds on Highway 96 and motorists who pass on the narrow shoulders in the area. There will be periodic breaks in the line of posts to provide areas for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross the road.
