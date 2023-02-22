Washington County, in partnership with the cities of Mahtomedi and Grant, will host an open house to review preliminary design and receive public comment on the improvements on and along County Highway 12 from East Avenue/Hallam Avenue to Kimbro Avenue. The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Mahtomedi High School Commons. The high school is located at 8000 75th St. N.
Community members may stop by for an in-person visit with the project team to learn about the schedule and next steps. There will be no formal presentation at the open house.
