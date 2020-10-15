A press release sent by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Steve Grove to the White Bear Chamber of Commerce announced the Minnesota Department of Health’s updated guidance increasing the table size for restaurants and bars. The new guidelines now limit party size in dining rooms to 10 people; limit party size in bar areas to 4 people and requires patrons in all areas to be seated. Guidance for spacing between tables continues to be 6 feet for social distancing.

