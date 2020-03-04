Stephanie Tacheny was named dimensions memory care manager at The Pillars of White Bear Lake. Tacheny has a Bachelor of Arts in management and human services, extensive experience working with seniors and a passion for working with people on their dementia journey. Tacheny volunteers at Safe Hands Rescue and enjoys her family and the outdoors.

