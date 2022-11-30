Lakeshore Players invites the public to an open house to welcome the organization's new interim executive director, Darby Lunceford. The meet & greet style event is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Hanifl Performing Arts Center. No RSVP is necessary. “A Christmas Story” is also running at the theatre through Dec. 18. Tickets are still available for shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. For more information visit lakeshoreplayers.org.

