Lakeshore Players invites the public to an open house to welcome the organization's new interim executive director, Darby Lunceford. The meet & greet style event is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Hanifl Performing Arts Center. No RSVP is necessary. “A Christmas Story” is also running at the theatre through Dec. 18. Tickets are still available for shows at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. For more information visit lakeshoreplayers.org.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Jimmy's Food & Drink gets exclusive catering rights at Vadnais Heights Commons
- White Bear Lake level continues to drop
- People behind White Bear’s names and places
- Minnow Tank winners net $1,500 for charities
- New coordinator talks changes at Mahtomedi Area Food Shelf
- Ramsey County Sheriff Reports
- Sports fan pens book on collecting sports cards
- Kenneth A. Urban
- McCollum talks ‘controversial conversations’
- Lakeshore Players to host evening of Chinese music
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.