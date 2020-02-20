Medicine Chest donates $1,800 to White Bear Lake Area Historical Society

White Bear Lake Area Historical Society Executive Director Sara Hanson accepted the check on behalf of the historical society.

Medicine Chest Pharmacy recently donated $1,800 to the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society. The money was raised from its sale of winter village buildings. In total, 368 villages were sold, some even mailed out of state. Executive Director Sara Hanson accepted the check on behalf of the historical society.

