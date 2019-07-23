Mead on tap at new Meadery

Josh Eckton displays a goblet of mead.

 Patti Carlson | Press Publications

White Bear Meadery owner Josh Eckton displays a sample of his handcrafted drink at an open house July 12. Mead, he explains, is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey. Other fruit and spices can be added to make different varieties. The Meadery is family-friendly and located at 1595 County Road E East in Gem Lake. See whitebearmeadery.com for more.

