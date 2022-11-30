Santa’s elves will be hiding out in Downtown White Bear Lake businesses the weekend of Dec. 15-17. The Third Annual Elf Hunt, a Winter Fest event sponsored by downtown businesses, is geared to shoppers of all ages.
Participants can print a passport online or pick one up at a participating business. As an elf is found at a local business, write the name of the business on the passport. Completed passports can be turned in at Manitou Grill and Event Center or Washington Square Bar and Grill for a gift. Passports will also be used in a drawing for giveaways.
