Community residents interested in learning more about social issues have opportunities to participate in programs scheduled by Many Faces of the White Bear Lake Area. “Family Homelessness: Journeys in Minnesota” provides information from the lived experiences of youth and families who have experienced homelessness. It will be presented online from 6:30-8 p.m. March 30. Register at White Bear Lake Area Schools Community Education, http://bit.ly/3cPOG55.
“Racism and the Economy,” a series sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, will be discussed by Alene Tchourunoff, guest speaker for the White Bear Lake Rotary Club’s March 31 meeting, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Visit whitebearrotary.org/ for a link to the Zoom meeting.
“Photography & Textiles of Highland Guatemala,” by Richard Nelson, an online exhibit at the White Bear Center for the Arts (WBCA), can be visited at whitebeararts.
