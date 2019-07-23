Parkview United Church of Christ in White Bear Lake will hold a sandwich-making event for the homeless on July 24. Parkview serves as a collection center for dozens of organizations in Minnesota and Wisconsin via Love One Another. In 2018, the church processed and froze more than 12,500 sandwiches in addition to 3,000 assembled by its congregation, and collected socks, blankets, energy bars, hygiene supplies, etc. Anyone who would like to join in helping is welcome. The church is located at 3737 Bellaire Ave. For more information, visit mnpucc.org.
