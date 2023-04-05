White Bear Lake Rotarian Ken Galloway, chair of the 2023 BEAR’ly Open Golf Tournament on ice, reported proceeds amounting to $33,357 going to the White Bear Food Shelf from this year’s event. According to Galloway, the total allows food purchases in the amount of $266,856. This is the second-highest level in 16 years. The cumulative total is now $307,130, which has allowed the Food Shelf to purchase $2.45 million worth of food.

