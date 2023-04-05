White Bear Lake Rotarian Ken Galloway, chair of the 2023 BEAR’ly Open Golf Tournament on ice, reported proceeds amounting to $33,357 going to the White Bear Food Shelf from this year’s event. According to Galloway, the total allows food purchases in the amount of $266,856. This is the second-highest level in 16 years. The cumulative total is now $307,130, which has allowed the Food Shelf to purchase $2.45 million worth of food.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Sober house remains limited to 5 occupants
- Bears' state-of-the-art indoor track unveiled in meets last week
- Area business owner granted birthday wish with possible kidney donor match
- New twist to Purple Line project
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Nightclub known as White Bear’s gangster headquarters
- Playing hide and seek with library books
- $25 gift card saves man’s life
- Artist’s otherworldly work on display in St. Paul
- Lino Lakes requests $100K for Water Stewardship Program
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 11
-
Apr 13
-
Apr 13
Online Poll
Winter: Love it or hate it?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.