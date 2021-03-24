Mahtomedi’s Environment Commission passed a resolution in support of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s clean car standards. If adopted by the state, the new standards will reduce tailpipe emissions from new cars and light-duty trucks and increase the number of pollution-free vehicles for purchase.
Fourteen other states and the District of Columbia have adopted clean car standards.
“Conservation Minnesota applauds the city council’s decision to publicly support the common-sense Clean Cars Minnesota rule,” said Keely Cervantes, Conservation Minnesota’s east metro regional manager. “The adoption of this resolution shows the city’s commitment to protecting residents from poor air quality caused by tailpipe emissions and smog and acknowledges increased access to vehicle options is a benefit for its residents.”
The Life and Breath Report released by the MPCA in 2019 showed air pollution contributed to roughly 2,000-4,000 deaths in Minnesota in 2013 as well as hundreds of hospitalizations.
Additional information regarding the rule is available on the MPCA’s website.
