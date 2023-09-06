Two downtown White Bear Lake businesses were recognized with a 2023 Best Award at the recently wrapped-up Minnesota State Fair: Bamboo Switch and The Minnesotan. They were among 12 Best Award recipients. The award honors the most exceptional vendors at the Fair.
Bamboo Switch sells earth-friendly products, including cutlery, travel items, bags, baskets, hair ties and more. They are located at 2208 Third Street. The Minnesotan, located at 2186 Fourth Street, sells curated, locally-themed apparel for adults and kids.
