Kowalski’s grocery store in White Bear Lake was one of six Minnesota grocers that have been named a 2023 Retailer of the Year for promoting locally grown and produced products. The honor was given by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Minnesota Grown program, in partnership with the Minnesota Grocers Association. The Minnesota Grown program was created over 30 years ago by specialty crop growers to differentiate their product from produce grown thousands of miles away. Today, it exists as a partnership between MDA and local producers of specialty crops and livestock.
Judging was based on several factors, including the number of Minnesota Grown products and the number of Minnesota Grown farmers and producers that the grocer carried, as well as how the grocer used ads, displays, social media and other events to promote Minnesota Grown items to customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.