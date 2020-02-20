IC System, one of the largest collection agencies in the United States, is pleased to announce Matt Isaacson as its new chief revenue officer. He will be responsible for the company’s sales and marketing initiatives.
Isaacson comes to IC System with nearly 20 years of sales, marketing, and executive experience. In his new role, he will help transform several IC System departments that encompass the sales and marketing division, including field sales, inside sales, marketing and RFP. Isaacson is based at IC System’s home office in St. Paul.
