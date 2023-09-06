This month, Kowalski’s will be celebrating its 40th anniversary. Watch for specials in the store in celebration of the milestone.
Rachael Perron, culinary and branding director at Kowalski’s, believes one of the company’s biggest accomplishments has been just being part of the community. “The attachment that customers have to ‘their’ Kowalski’s is a testament to the relationships we’ve developed with them over the years,” Perron said.
Kowalski’s has gotten to know its customers by bringing groceries out to cars and through store events and personal conversations that occur in the store and the checkout lines. “We’ve been able to get to know them and help put together wonderful meals in their homes. That gives us joy,” Perron says.
The White Bear Lake Kowalski’s is the company’s second location, following the opening of the Grand Avenue store in St. Paul. Perron said the close-knit community makes the White Bear Lake store special.
“Whether through Groceries for Good Causes, team sponsorships or Marketfest, it’s been an incredible joy being part of it all.”
