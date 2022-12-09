Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation announces 2022 grant recipients

Representatives from local organizations accepted $71,950 in grants awarded by the Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation at the foundation's annual holiday event. The grant recipients include: Children’s Performing Arts, Consortium of Lake Area Senior Services, Hockey Day Minnesota, Jr. Achievement, Lakeshore Players, Mahtomedi Area Educational Foundation, Mahtomedi Area Food Shelf, Many Faces, Newtrax, Northeast Residence, Northeast Youth and Family Services, Phoenix Alternatives Inc., Rotary Club of White Bear Lake, St. Andrew’s Community Resource Center, Tubman, White Bear Area Food Shelf, White Bear Center for the Arts, White Bear Lake Area Historical Society, White Bear Area Schools “A Week Without Walls”, and YMCA. 

 

 Contributed

