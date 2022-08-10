WILLERNIE — The property at 310 Stillwater Road is on the market. The address belongs to Roma. But don’t despair, loyal patrons. The Pilrain family plans to lease the building from its new owner(s) rather than close the restaurant. 

Roma Manager Brian Pilrain blamed road construction and COVID on the sale, which went live early last month. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.