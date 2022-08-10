WILLERNIE — The property at 310 Stillwater Road is on the market. The address belongs to Roma. But don’t despair, loyal patrons. The Pilrain family plans to lease the building from its new owner(s) rather than close the restaurant.
Roma Manager Brian Pilrain blamed road construction and COVID on the sale, which went live early last month.
“We came out of 2019 road construction down $150,000 for the year,” Pilrain lamented. “Then we had two years of COVID, and we were down another $250,000. We were having a pretty good spring season when the road closed again (County Road 244/E) between us and Vadnais Heights. That cut off 30% of our customers. We’ve been bombarded by four years of huge losses, so we’re looking to sell our assets to cover payoffs and COVID debt.”
Several buyers are looking at the building and land, Pilrain said. “We’ve been in town 16 years, so they see us as a safe bet long term (to lease the property).”
Minnesota’s online multiple listing service describes the property as a great location with good visibility in the heart of Willernie. It’s priced at $975,000.
The Pilrains, parents Dave and Joy, and sons Brian and Brent, opened Roman Market in leased space on Stillwater Road in 2006. Seven years ago, they bought the old Hangar Room steakhouse next door, formerly Wildwood Bowl, added a restaurant and brewery and expanded again in 2021 with a deli and specialty meats.
An article in the Press at the time noted the decision to expand was spurred by the steep drop in in-person dining during the pandemic. Roma manager Pilrain also complained about major reconstruction of County Road 12 in that story, which caused a serious decline in business.
Another issue is rising food costs, which he described as “atrocious.”
“With food prices jumping at least 10% since January, it’s been a run of bad luck. The worst four years we’ve ever seen.”
On a positive note, Pilrain wants the community to know that they are bringing live entertainment to Roma’s outdoor patio at 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The fundraising event will feature professional wrestling to benefit the Mahtomedi food shelf. At least 350 people are expected.
Check Roma’s Facebook page for ticket information.
Log In
