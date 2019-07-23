GoodThings stores will now be part of the Minnesota State Fair. Located just inside the North End Gate off Hoyt Avenue, GoodThings will be a cornerstone of the fair’s brand-new North End attraction and exhibit area. The State Fair shop will feature a fall fashion preview collection of clothing and accessories, locally produced goods, State Fair exclusives and a selection of unique gifts, toys and home décor. “We’re ecstatic,” said owner Tyler Conrad. “Being part of Minnesota’s most iconic celebration is an honor. We can’t wait to meet lots of new friends, showcase our favorite products and introduce some State Fair-exclusives.” GoodThings’ State Fair shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. all 12 days of the fair, which runs Aug. 22 – Labor Day, Sept. 2.
