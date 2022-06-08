Exhibit celebrates 100 year anniversary of water skiing

Join the White Bear Area Historical Society in commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the invention of water skiing in Minnesota with an upcoming exhibit and program.
Water skiing began when Ralph Samuelson created the first pair of water skis in Lake City, Minnesota. “Bears on Boards: Waterskiing in White Bear” is an interactive exhibit that celebrates water skiing and White Bear’s connections to the sport. The exhibit will run June 16 through July 3 at the White Bear Lake Armory, 2229 4th Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday; 3-9 p.m. Thursday; and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The WBLAHS has also put together a program “The Story of Tom Weinhagen & White Bear Water Ski Company” on Monday, June 27 from 6 to 7 p.m. Offered online on Zoom, the program is presented by Dennis Zerwas, Jr., grandson of Tom Weinhagen, who will discuss the story of the company that designed and manufactured water skis and other recreational items in the community from the 1940’s to 1970’s. Registration is available online at whitebearhistory.org or by calling 651-724-6001 (press #2).
