The Adopt-A-Drain challenge tallied 464 adoptions as of Aug. 10. White Bear Lake Conservation District Director Scott Costello noted that the increase is “significant” from the starting point of 298 drains in March, but there is still a long way to go. The goal is to double the number of adopted drains by end of October.
“Progress seems to be slowing a bit, so we need a burst of adoption energy to cross the finish line,” he said.
