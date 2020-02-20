Dellwood Country Club Medallion hunters

Beth Pilacinski and Sue Ryan shared the $100 gift card for finding the medallion at Dellwood Country Club’s Winter Fest, held Feb 1. The medallion was found hidden underneath one of the scorecard boxes at the golf course.
Dellwood’s Winter Fest weekend included snowmobile rides, outdoor golf, bocce on ice, an ice carving demonstration, bonfires and s’mores in addition to the medallion hunt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.