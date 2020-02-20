Dancing and dining at 41st annual Nightclub

The White Bear Lake Music Boosters held its 41st annual Nightclub dinner and dance on Feb. 8, featuring the seventh annual Alumni Band. This year’s band featured three generations from one well-known White Bear area family, the Perrons. Anna Rose Perron, a senior at White Bear High School, orchestrated the reunion with her father, Jerry, and his mother (her grandmother), Joyce. Jerry and Joyce graduated from White Bear in 1989 and 1954, respectively.
Joyce, Jerry, Anna Rose and her brother Arthur (a sophomore who also performed on Saturday) have together played more than a dozen instruments, including the piano, accordion, melodica, ukelele, mandolin, guitar, bass guitar, trumpet, flugelhorn alto and bari saxophones, clarinet, drums and vibrophone.
Above, family members Joyce Perron, Anna Rose Perron, Arthur Perron and Jerry Perron.
