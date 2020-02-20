Classroom gift helps students remember Kobe

Students hold a copy of a signed book by Kobe Bryant.

 Submitted

Students in Devin McDermott’s 5th grade class at O.H. Anderson Elementary School received an unexpected classroom gift, a fantasy book titled, “Epoca: The Tree of Ecrof” written by Kobe Bryant. The book was gifted to Mrs. McDermott’s classroom the day before Bryant’s accident, and was one of the last books he signed before he passed away. Mrs. McDermott shared the following, “All of us are in awe that our hands can hold a book that Kobe once held. We will cherish the book as a memory of an individual that many students looked up to and are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have such a special item in our classroom.”

