The White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Cindy Fanta, owner and travel consultant of The Custom Vacation Planner, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 13. The Custom Vacation Planner can be reached at 612-532-1147.
Chamber welcomes The Custom Vacation Planner
Business Briefs
