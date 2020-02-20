Chamber welcomes The Custom Vacation Planner

The White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Cindy Fanta, owner and travel consultant of The Custom Vacation Planner, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 13. The Custom Vacation Planner can be reached at 612-532-1147.

