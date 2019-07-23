Megan Willcoxen, who directs treasury management services at Peoples Bank Midwest in Vadnais Heights, was named a 2019 Rising Star by BankBeat, a Midwest banking magazine. She began as a teller as a 20-year-old college student. She is now a vice president and provides leadership for the bank's three locations. Willcoxen was one of five bankers recognized by the magazine.

