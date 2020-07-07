Lake Area Bank is hosting a virtual food drive and matching a portion of donations through July 31. The bank wants to do its part to support community food shelves during the pandemic through online monetary donations, which will be collected for the Family Pathways, Hugo Good Neighbors, Ralph Reeder, Valley Outreach and White Bear Area Emergency food shelves. The bank has agreed to match donations made through its online campaign up to $1,000 per food shelf. To support the virtual food drive, visit www.lakeareabank.com.

