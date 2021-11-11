A Red Cross blood drive was recently conducted at St. Jude of the Lake in Mahtomedi. Blood donor Jennifer Kotroski said that the process takes just minutes and can save lives. Red Cross Team Leader Kellie Ziel added that giving blood was “probably the safest thing you can do to save someone’s life.”
Upcoming local Red Cross blood drive locations include the downtown White Bear Lake Armory on Friday, Nov. 12 from noon to 6 p.m. and Culvers Restaurant, 3202 White Bear Avenue, Friday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
