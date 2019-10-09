Hundreds of runners and walkers, ranging in age from seven to 97-years-old, participated in the 8th annual Gloria’s Shortest Marathon Saturday, Sept. 28. Organizers reported that more than $11,000 was raised for the food shelf. Like previous benefit events, the participants could indulge in White Castle hamburgers at the start of the race and coffee, donut holes and ice cream bars at the finish line.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.