A sure sign of spring, flowers and plants have started to blossom inside the greenhouses at Costa Produce Farm. The 2021 opening day at the farm for the public was Thursday, April 22. Along with a variety of flowering plants and locally grown vegetables, shares in a Community Supported Agriculture program (CSA) are also available.
Like other local businesses that are reopening for the season, the family owned operation has several COVID-19 precautionary measures in place and will continue to adjust their processes to comply with state requirements.
