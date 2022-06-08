A black bear was recently spotted lounging in a tree within 20 feet of the Lake Avenue Trail near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Clark Street. The bear seemed to be alternately napping and checking out the passerby on the trail.
The White Bear Lake Police Department WBLPD received several calls about the bear, and they contacted the DNR who advised them to leave it alone since it wasn’t showing any signs of aggression. About two hours before the Lake Avenue sighting, the WBLPD had received a report of a bear running through neighborhoods near White Bear Avenue and County Road E. It is unknown if the sightings were the same bear. The bear was reportedly out of the tree by mid-afternoon.
The DNR provides information about living with bears and a form to report a bear sighting on their website, dnr.state.mn.us/livingwith_wildlife/bears.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.