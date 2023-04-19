Bear sightings in Birchwood and beyond

A black bear is reportedly ransacking bird feeders in search of food in Birchwood Village. The Birchwood bear has also been spotted climbing up trees, hanging out on decks, and drinking from bird baths. Residents believe the hungry bear spent the winter in a nearby culvert. It is unknown if there are multiple bears exploring the neighborhood, or if residents are spotting the same one.
Bear sightings have been reported recently in Birchwood, Mahtomedi, Grant, and White Bear Township. The Minnesota DNR reminds residents to remove attractants to prevent bears from becoming a nuisance. Bear attractants are things that smell, taste or look like food to bears, including include birdseed, dog food, grease on grills, garbage, fish entrails and fruit. For more information about how to live with bears, visit dnr.state.mn.us/livingwith_wildlife/bears.
